Bellaire handled Cambridge 79-58 in an impressive showing on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Bellaire opened with a 22-11 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Big Reds registered a 46-23 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Bellaire breathed fire to a 65-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Reds enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bobcats’ 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellaire and Cambridge squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Cambridge took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 22 at Vincent Warren High School.

