McConnelsville Morgan posted a narrow 50-44 win over Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

McConnelsville Morgan darted in front of Baltimore Liberty Union 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Lions made it 26-23.

McConnelsville Morgan moved to a 42-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied with a 10-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Raiders prevailed.

Last time Baltimore Liberty Union and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 59-49 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and McConnelsville Morgan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 15 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

