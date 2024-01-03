Cadiz Harrison Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 80-54 win over St. Clairsville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St. Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 22 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

