Baltimore Liberty Union dominated from start to finish in an imposing 77-42 win over Lancaster Fisher for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Baltimore Liberty Union a 26-18 lead over Lancaster Fisher.

The Lions opened a slim 37-23 gap over the Irish at the half.

Baltimore Liberty Union jumped to a 51-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 26-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Lancaster Fisher took on Groveport Madison Christian on Dec. 23 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

