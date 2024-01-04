Beverly Fort Frye notched a win against St. Marys 59-43 on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with an 18-9 advantage over St. Marys through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Blue Devils fought to 29-22.

Beverly Fort Frye steamrolled to a 50-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 13-9 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, St Marys and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Waterford and St Marys took on Marietta on Dec. 28 at St Marys High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.