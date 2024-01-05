Tiffin Columbian finally found a way to top Clyde 87-84 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-14 advantage over Clyde through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 43-34 advantage at halftime over the Fliers.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Clyde got within 60-56.

The Tornadoes enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Fliers’ 28-27 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Clyde squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Bexley and Clyde took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 29 at Clyde High School.

