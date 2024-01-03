Pataskala Licking Heights finally found a way to top Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 59-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off on Jan. 1, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Westerville South and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Gahanna Lincoln on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.