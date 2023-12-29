Ona Cabell Midland cut in front to start, but Ironton answered the challenge to collect an 85-56 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

Ona Cabell Midland started on steady ground by forging an 18-17 lead over Ironton at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 34-27 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Ironton pulled to a 59-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-21 edge.

Recently on Dec. 22, Ironton squared off with Allen City Wesley Christian in a basketball game.

