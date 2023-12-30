New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-28 victory over Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 22 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.