Swanton finally found a way to top Maumee 51-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Maumee started on steady ground by forging a 15-8 lead over Swanton at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers had a 27-23 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Swanton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-36 lead over Maumee.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Swanton and Maumee faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Swanton faced off against Edgerton and Maumee took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 22 at Millbury Lake High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.