Andover Pymatuning Valley prevails over Cortland Maplewood

Andover Pymatuning Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cortland Maplewood 79-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Cortland Maplewood squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Maplewood took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 12 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Antwerp claims victory against Pioneer North Central

Antwerp grabbed a 69-54 victory at the expense of Pioneer North Central during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

The last time Antwerp and Pioneer North Central played in a 68-47 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Antwerp faced off against Ottoville and Pioneer North Central took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 8 at Fort Jennings High School.

Austintown-Fitch collects victory over Hermitage Hickory

Austintown-Fitch handed Hermitage Hickory a tough 66-51 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Austintown-Fitch High on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Hermitage Hickory took on Girard on Dec. 9 at Girard High School.

Beavercreek overpowers Miamisburg in thorough fashion

Beavercreek handled Miamisburg 92-66 in an impressive showing at Miamisburg High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Miamisburg and Beavercreek faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Miamisburg faced off against Clayton Northmont and Beavercreek took on Dayton Centerville on Dec. 12 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Belpre survives for narrow win over Beverly Fort Frye

Belpre finally found a way to top Beverly Fort Frye 57-53 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Belpre and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 54-45 game on Jan. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Belpre faced off against Vincent Warren and Beverly Fort Frye took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 8 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Berlin Hiland squeezes past Magnolia Sandy Valley

Berlin Hiland posted a narrow 46-43 win over Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Magnolia Sandy Valley, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Berlin Hiland through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 25-20 margin over the Hawks at half.

Magnolia Sandy Valley enjoyed a 38-32 lead over Berlin Hiland to start the fourth quarter.

The Hawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cardinals 14-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Berlin Hiland faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 12 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Reading comes up short in matchup with Blanchester

Blanchester eventually beat Reading 57-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Blanchester High on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Blanchester faced off against Georgetown.

Bradford defeats Ansonia

Bradford recorded a big victory over Ansonia 67-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The last time Ansonia and Bradford played in a 77-62 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ansonia faced off against Houston Hou and Bradford took on Fort Recovery on Dec. 9 at Fort Recovery High School.

Bristolville Bristol overpowers Southington Chalker in thorough fashion

Bristolville Bristol dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-20 win over Southington Chalker in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Southington Chalker faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Southington Chalker faced off against Windham and Bristolville Bristol took on Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 12 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Brookfield tacks win on Youngstown Liberty

Brookfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-41 win against Youngstown Liberty at Brookfield High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Brookfield and Youngstown Liberty squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Brookfield faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Youngstown Liberty took on Newton Falls on Dec. 12 at Newton Falls High School.

Butler Eastside claims tight victory against Edon

Butler Eastside finally found a way to top Edon 36-34 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Butler Eastside and Edon played in a 50-26 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 9, Edon squared off with Auburn Lakewood Park in a basketball game.

Caledonia River Valley collects victory over Delaware Buckeye Valley

Caledonia River Valley pushed past Delaware Buckeye Valley for a 70-53 win on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 12, Caledonia River Valley squared off with Plain City Jonathan Alder in a basketball game.

Camden Preble Shawnee routs Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Camden Preble Shawnee recorded a big victory over Arcanum Franklin Monroe 61-17 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Camden Preble Shawnee a 14-3 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe.

The Arrows’ shooting stormed in front for a 31-7 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

Camden Preble Shawnee breathed fire to a 57-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets rallied in the final quarter, but the Arrows skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Franklin on Dec. 9 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Canfield dominates Alliance Marlington in convincing showing

Canfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 86-52 win over Alliance Marlington for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canfield High on Dec. 19.

The last time Canfield and Alliance Marlington played in a 58-44 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Alliance Marlington took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 15 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Canfield South Range overcomes deficit and Cortland Lakeview

Canfield South Range dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 71-56 win over Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Girard on Dec. 12 at Canfield South Range High School.

Canton GlenOak dominates North Canton Hoover

Canton GlenOak unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off North Canton Hoover 54-32 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak played in a 51-36 game on Jan. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Canton GlenOak faced off against Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover took on Uniontown Green on Dec. 15 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Bloom-Carroll claims tight victory against Granville

Bloom-Carroll topped Granville 57-53 in a tough tilt on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Granville and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Granville faced off against Centerburg and Bloom-Carroll took on Ashville Teays Valley on Dec. 12 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Centerburg barely beats Danville

Centerburg topped Danville 59-56 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Centerburg and Danville faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Centerburg faced off against Granville and Danville took on Smithville on Dec. 9 at Danville High School.

Chesapeake collects victory over Gallipolis Gallia

Chesapeake pushed past Gallipolis Gallia for a 60-46 win on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Chesapeake squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Chesapeake took on Ironton on Dec. 12 at Ironton High School.

Chillicothe Unioto secures a win over Chillicothe Southeastern

Chillicothe Unioto handed Chillicothe Southeastern a tough 49-32 loss on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Dec. 9 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace overcomes Frankfort Adena

Chillicothe Zane Trace knocked off Frankfort Adena 59-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Frankfort Adena faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Chillicothe Unioto on Dec. 9 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Princeton denies Cincinnati Sycamore’s challenge

Cincinnati Princeton grabbed a 59-42 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Sycamore in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Princeton squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Sycamore took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 12 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming edges past Cincinnati La Salle in tough test

Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 36-32 win over Cincinnati La Salle on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Lebanon.

Cleveland East Tech rides to cruise-control win over Cleveland Collinwood

Cleveland East Tech recorded a big victory over Cleveland Collinwood 93-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cleveland East Tech faced off against Cleveland John Hay.

Columbus Bishop Watterson overwhelms Lancaster

It was a tough night for Lancaster which was overmatched by Columbus Bishop Watterson in this 66-45 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lancaster faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Dec. 11 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley tops Columbus East

Columbus Linden-Mckinley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 69-47 win over Columbus East at Columbus East on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus East and Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus East faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Columbus Mifflin on Dec. 12 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

Columbus South thwarts Columbus Marion-Franklin’s quest

Columbus South handed Columbus Marion-Franklin a tough 61-44 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The last time Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus South played in a 63-62 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Independence and Columbus South took on Columbus Eastmoor on Dec. 12 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus West overcomes Columbus Eastmoor in seat-squirming affair

Columbus West finally found a way to top Columbus Eastmoor 65-60 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus West on Dec. 19.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus West squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Eastmoor took on Columbus South on Dec. 12 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Whetstone records thin win against Columbus North Intl

Columbus Whetstone topped Columbus North Intl 60-56 in a tough tilt on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus North Intl squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Columbus North International High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus East and Columbus North Intl took on Cristo Rey Columbus on Dec. 14 at Columbus North International High School.

HSA Columbus overwhelms Groveport Madison Christian

HSA Columbus raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-30 win over Groveport Madison Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, HSA Columbus faced off against Plain City Shekinah Christian.

Convoy Crestview overwhelms Fort Jennings

Convoy Crestview dominated Fort Jennings 62-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The last time Convoy Crestview and Fort Jennings played in a 54-35 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fort Jennings faced off against Spencerville and Convoy Crestview took on Rockford Parkway on Dec. 9 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Cross Lanes Christian dominates Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian in convincing showing

Cross Lanes Christian handled Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian 66-26 in an impressive showing at Cross Lanes Christian High on Dec. 19 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cross Lanes Christian and Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian squared off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Cross Lanes Christian School.

Delaware Hayes routs Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Delaware Hayes scored early and often to roll over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 80-51 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Delaware Hayes a 20-7 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

The Pacers opened a huge 43-18 gap over the Wolves at the half.

Delaware Hayes pulled to a 67-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves managed a 16-13 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Hayes faced off against Westerville North and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Columbus Whetstone on Dec. 5 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Delphos St. John’s routs Continental

Delphos St. John’s controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-29 win against Continental in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Continental squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Continental High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Elida and Continental took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Dec. 9 at Continental High School.

Dover barely beats New Philadelphia

Dover topped New Philadelphia 49-40 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Dover squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, New Philadelphia faced off against Millersburg West Holmes and Dover took on Canton McKinley on Dec. 9 at Canton McKinley High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley squeezes past Zanesville Maysville

Dresden Tri-Valley posted a narrow 53-50 win over Zanesville Maysville on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville played in a 54-52 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville Maysville took on McConnelsville Morgan on Dec. 12 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Dublin Scioto pushes over Canal Winchester

Dublin Scioto handed Canal Winchester a tough 50-34 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto played in a 66-49 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dublin Scioto faced off against Westerville South and Canal Winchester took on Logan on Dec. 12 at Canal Winchester High School.

East Liverpool darts past Weirton Weir with early burst

East Liverpool broke to an early lead and topped Weirton Weir 78-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

The last time East Liverpool and Weirton Weir played in a 59-57 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, East Liverpool faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Weirton Weir took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 8 at Weirton Weir High School.

East Liverpool Beaver grinds out close victory over Bellaire

East Liverpool Beaver finally found a way to top Bellaire 81-72 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Bellaire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-21 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver as the first quarter ended.

The Beavers kept a 41-34 halftime margin at the Big Reds’ expense.

East Liverpool Beaver darted to a 65-53 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds narrowed the gap 19-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Bellaire faced off against St. Clairsville and East Liverpool Beaver took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 14 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Euclid overcomes Cleveland VASJ in seat-squirming affair

Euclid topped Cleveland VASJ 60-58 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Euclid faced off against Medina and Cleveland VASJ took on Cleveland St Ignatius on Dec. 12 at Cleveland St Ignatius High School.

Fairborn holds off Sidney

Fairborn topped Sidney 44-42 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Sidney and Fairborn faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Fairborn High School.

Recently on Dec. 7, Sidney squared off with Xenia in a basketball game.

Fayette escapes close call with West Unity Hilltop

Fayette posted a narrow 47-38 win over West Unity Hilltop at Fayette High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fayette and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Fayette High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Fayette faced off against Montpelier and West Unity Hilltop took on Hamilton on Dec. 11 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Fayetteville overwhelms Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Fayetteville earned a convincing 78-37 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The last time Fayetteville and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 58-44 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Fayetteville faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Dec. 12 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

Findlay takes down Whitehouse Wayne

Findlay recorded a big victory over Whitehouse Wayne 60-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The last time Findlay and Whitehouse Wayne played in a 58-34 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Whitehouse Wayne faced off against Fremont Ross and Findlay took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 14 at Holland Springfield High School.

Galion Northmor dominates Mt. Gilead

Galion Northmor left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Mt. Gilead from start to finish for a 73-43 victory at Mt. Gilead High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mt Gilead faced off against Marengo Highland and Galion Northmor took on Marion Pleasant on Dec. 13 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour escapes Painesville Riverside in thin win

Gates Mills Gilmour finally found a way to top Painesville Riverside 57-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Painesville Riverside showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-20 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers kept a 33-31 half margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Gates Mills Gilmour darted to a 45-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-12 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Painesville Riverside played in a 64-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 8, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in a basketball game.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley tops Sugarcreek Garaway

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley eventually beat Sugarcreek Garaway 54-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High on Dec. 19.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Berlin Hiland on Dec. 12 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Goshen secures a win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Goshen collected a solid win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in a 79-63 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Oxford Talawanda.

Grove City tacks win on Hilliard Darby

Grove City dominated Hilliard Darby 77-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Recently on Dec. 12, Grove City squared off with Columbus St Francis DeSales in a basketball game.

Hebron Lakewood dominates Parma Heights Valley Forge in convincing showing

Hebron Lakewood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Parma Heights Valley Forge 68-39 Tuesday at Parma Heights Valley Forge High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 13, Hebron Lakewood squared off with Johnstown in a basketball game.

Howard East Knox delivers statement win over Fredericktown

Howard East Knox dismissed Fredericktown by a 62-39 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Fredericktown faced off against HSA Columbus and Howard East Knox took on Etna Liberty Christian on Dec. 14 at Howard East Knox High School.

Ironton claims tight victory against Proctorville Fairland

Ironton finally found a way to top Proctorville Fairland 65-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Ironton opened with an 18-12 advantage over Proctorville Fairland through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a narrow 33-27 gap over the Dragons at the intermission.

Proctorville Fairland battled back to make it 44-40 in the third quarter.

The Fighting Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-20 edge.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Ironton faced off against Chesapeake and Proctorville Fairland took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 12 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Jackson Center survives for narrow win over Anna

Jackson Center finally found a way to top Anna 41-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Jackson Center and Anna squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Anna faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Jackson Center took on Coldwater on Dec. 9 at Coldwater High School.

Kettering Fairmont sprints past Urbana

Kettering Fairmont knocked off Urbana 66-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Urbana High on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Kettering Fairmont a 24-15 lead over Urbana.

The Firebirds opened a modest 28-17 gap over the Hillclimbers at the intermission.

Urbana showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 44-37.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-13 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Urbana faced off against Dublin Jerome and Kettering Fairmont took on Dayton Meadowdale on Dec. 10 at Kettering Fairmont.

Kinsman Badger sprints past Columbiana Heartland Christian

Kinsman Badger handed Columbiana Heartland Christian a tough 89-79 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Kinsman Badger faced off against Vienna Mathews and Columbiana Heartland Christian took on Hartville Lake Center Christian on Dec. 8 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

Lawrenceburg tops Cleves Taylor in extra frame

Lawrenceburg used overtime to slip past Cleves Taylor 56-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, Lawrenceburg and Cleves Taylor faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Lawrenceburg High School.

Leesburg Fairfield Local denies Peebles’ challenge

Leesburg Fairfield Local knocked off Peebles 58-39 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Leesburg Fairfield Local and Peebles played in a 59-37 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Leesburg Fairfield Local faced off against West Union and Peebles took on Ripley RULH on Dec. 12 at Ripley RULH High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake prevails over Bellefontaine

Lewistown Indian Lake left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Bellefontaine from start to finish for a 71-40 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bellefontaine High on Dec. 19.

The last time Bellefontaine and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 45-40 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bellefontaine faced off against Urbana and Lewistown Indian Lake took on St Paris Graham on Dec. 8 at St Paris Graham High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East earns narrow win over Fairfield

Liberty Township Lakota East topped Fairfield 54-52 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Fairfield and Liberty Township Lakota East squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Fairfield faced off against Hamilton and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Colerain on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Lima Central Catholic claims victory against Lima Bath

Lima Central Catholic notched a win against Lima Bath 61-42 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Bath faced off against Ottoville and Lima Central Catholic took on Harrod Allen East on Dec. 8 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Lima Shawnee tacks win on Lima Perry

Lima Shawnee scored early and often to roll over Lima Perry 55-34 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lima Shawnee opened with a 15-12 advantage over Lima Perry through the first quarter.

The Indians’ shooting moved in front for a 28-20 lead over the Commodores at the intermission.

Lima Shawnee thundered to a 42-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Perry faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Lima Shawnee took on St. Henry on Dec. 9 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Lima Temple Christian earns stressful win over Arcadia

Lima Temple Christian posted a narrow 49-45 win over Arcadia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Arlington and Arcadia took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 8 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail sprints past East Canton

Lore City Buckeye Trail notched a win against East Canton 57-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Malvern and East Canton took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Dec. 12 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Malvern tops Bowerston Conotton Valley

Malvern controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-20 win against Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Malvern moved in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened an enormous 43-10 gap over the Rockets at the half.

Malvern steamrolled to a 63-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against East Canton and Malvern took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 12 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Manchester slips past Felicity-Franklin Local

Manchester posted a narrow 61-57 win over Felicity-Franklin Local in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Manchester and Felicity-Franklin Local faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Manchester High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Felicity-Franklin Local faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Manchester took on Winchester Eastern on Dec. 12 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Marietta rides to cruise-control win over Stewart Federal Hocking

Marietta earned a convincing 75-54 win over Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Marietta and Stewart Federal Hocking faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Marietta faced off against Gallipolis Gallia.

Marion Harding holds off Marysville

Marion Harding posted a narrow 59-50 win over Marysville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Marysville and Marion Harding squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Marysville faced off against Delaware Hayes and Marion Harding took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 9 at Marengo Highland High School.

An early bolt powers Martins Ferry past Shadyside

Martins Ferry raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 67-59 win over Shadyside for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Shadyside High on Dec. 19.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Shadyside squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Shadyside faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Martins Ferry took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 12 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Mason darts by Cincinnati Colerain

Mason dismissed Cincinnati Colerain by a 71-49 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mason faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Colerain took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

McArthur Vinton County rides to cruise-control win over Albany Alexander

McArthur Vinton County rolled past Albany Alexander for a comfortable 64-19 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Albany Alexander and McArthur Vinton County played in a 58-54 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Albany Alexander took on Wellston on Dec. 12 at Wellston High School.

McDermott Northwest overcomes Lucasville Valley in seat-squirming affair

McDermott Northwest finally found a way to top Lucasville Valley 54-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

The last time Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest played in a 73-40 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Lucasville Valley faced off against Piketon and McDermott Northwest took on New Boston Glenwood on Dec. 12 at McDermott Northwest High School.

McDonald routs Sebring

McDonald earned a convincing 69-34 win over Sebring in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, McDonald and Sebring squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, McDonald faced off against Cortland Lakeview.

Medina Highland exhales after close call with Aurora

Medina Highland posted a narrow 50-48 win over Aurora in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Medina Highland and Aurora faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Medina Highland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Aurora faced off against Kent Roosevelt.

Mentor Lake Catholic escapes Parma Heights Holy Name in thin win

Mentor Lake Catholic finally found a way to top Parma Heights Holy Name 74-69 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, Parma Heights Holy Name and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Parma Heights Holy Name High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Cleveland Benedictine and Parma Heights Holy Name took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Dec. 9 at Parma Heights Holy Name High School.

Middletown claims tight victory against Hamilton

Middletown posted a narrow 41-37 win over Hamilton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Hamilton and Middletown squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Middletown faced off against Mason and Hamilton took on Fairfield on Dec. 12 at Hamilton High School.

Milford outlasts Mt. Orab Western Brown

Milford eventually beat Mt. Orab Western Brown 78-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Milford played in a 62-54 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Loveland on Dec. 12 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Minerva darts by Hanoverton United

Minerva handled Hanoverton United 64-39 in an impressive showing on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Minerva faced off against Salem and Hanoverton United took on Salineville Southern Local on Dec. 12 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Minford crushes Beaver Eastern

Minford rolled past Beaver Eastern for a comfortable 71-44 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Minford High on Dec. 19.

Minford opened with a 24-9 advantage over Beaver Eastern through the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 39-20 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Minford jumped to a 63-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles closed the lead with a 17-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Minford and Beaver Eastern faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Minford faced off against Seaman North Adams and Beaver Eastern took on Portsmouth Clay on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Morgantown Trinity Christian sprints past Richmond Edison

Morgantown Trinity Christian eventually beat Richmond Edison 63-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Richmond Edison faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek.

Mt. Vernon pushes over Utica

Mt. Vernon collected a solid win over Utica in a 56-43 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Utica High on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Utica faced off against Heath and Mt Vernon took on Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 12 at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High School.

Napoleon collects victory over Fremont Ross

Napoleon notched a win against Fremont Ross 61-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Napoleon High on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Napoleon faced off against Defiance Tinora and Fremont Ross took on Whitehouse Wayne on Dec. 14 at Fremont Ross High School.

New Concord John Glenn sets early tone to dominate Duncan Falls Philo

An early dose of momentum helped New Concord John Glenn to a 70-43 runaway past Duncan Falls Philo in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Concord John Glenn took on New Lexington on Dec. 13 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

New Knoxville dominates Ada

New Knoxville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-40 win over Ada on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, New Knoxville and Ada squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ada faced off against McComb and New Knoxville took on Sidney Fairlawn on Dec. 9 at New Knoxville High School.

New Lexington denies Zanesville West Muskingum’s challenge

New Lexington eventually beat Zanesville West Muskingum 37-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

New Lexington opened with a 12-5 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Tornadoes fought to 17-16.

New Lexington jumped to a 31-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-4 edge.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington played in a 44-36 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Warsaw River View and New Lexington took on Coshocton on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village rides to cruise-control win over Pleasant Hill Newton

New Madison Tri-Village dismissed Pleasant Hill Newton by a 64-31 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Bradford and New Madison Tri-Village took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 8 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

New Paris National Trail escapes Union City Mississinawa Valley in thin win

New Paris National Trail finally found a way to top Union City Mississinawa Valley 67-62 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 5, New Paris National Trail faced off against Brookville and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 8 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic’s speedy start jolts Orrville Kingsway Christian

A swift early pace pushed New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic past Orrville Kingsway Christian Tuesday 60-19 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Orrville Kingsway Christian took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Dec. 8 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton earns narrow win over Berlin Center Western Reserve

North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 50-43 win over Berlin Center Western Reserve in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Atwater Waterloo on Dec. 12 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford slips past Cardington-Lincoln

North Robinson Colonel Crawford finally found a way to top Cardington-Lincoln 61-57 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Bucyrus.

Oak Harbor tops Port Clinton

Oak Harbor earned a convincing 73-47 win over Port Clinton at Port Clinton High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Port Clinton squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Port Clinton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Oak Harbor faced off against Oregon Clay.

Oregon Clay posts win at Holland Springfield’s expense

Oregon Clay eventually beat Holland Springfield 45-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Holland Springfield faced off against Findlay and Oregon Clay took on Oak Harbor on Dec. 12 at Oak Harbor High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial prevails over Grove City Central Crossing

Pataskala Watkins Memorial raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-34 win over Grove City Central Crossing in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Pataskala Watkins Memorial squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Zanesville and Grove City Central Crossing took on Lancaster on Dec. 8 at Lancaster High School.

Piketon escapes Bainbridge Paint Valley in thin win

Piketon finally found a way to top Bainbridge Paint Valley 61-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Piketon faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Piketon High School.

Recently on Dec. 12, Piketon squared off with Lucasville Valley in a basketball game.

Poland Seminary dominates Niles

Poland Seminary handled Niles 50-30 in an impressive showing on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Poland Seminary and Niles played in a 37-34 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Poland Seminary faced off against Hubbard and Niles took on Canton GlenOak on Dec. 14 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Portsmouth tacks win on Coal Grove

Portsmouth dominated from start to finish in an imposing 87-62 win over Coal Grove for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The last time Coal Grove and Portsmouth played in a 64-60 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Portsmouth faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove took on South Point on Dec. 12 at South Point High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame earns narrow win over New Boston Glenwood

Portsmouth Notre Dame topped New Boston Glenwood 53-50 in a tough tilt at New Boston Glenwood High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and New Boston Glenwood squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, New Boston Glenwood faced off against McDermott Northwest.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East narrowly defeats West Union

Portsmouth Sciotoville East grabbed a 73-62 victory at the expense of West Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Union on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, West Union faced off against Leesburg Fairfield Local and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Crown City South Gallia on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty pockets slim win over Newark

Powell Olentangy Liberty posted a narrow 58-49 win over Newark on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Newark and Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off on March 4, 2023 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newark faced off against Pickerington Central and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Thomas Worthington on Dec. 14 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Ravenna Southeast dominates Windham in convincing showing

Ravenna Southeast scored early and often to roll over Windham 70-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Ravenna Southeast breathed fire in front of Windham 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense steamrolled in front for a 39-12 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Windham drew within 52-35 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ravenna Southeast and Windham played in a 59-58 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Windham faced off against Southington Chalker and Ravenna Southeast took on Lowellville on Dec. 5 at Lowellville High School.

Riverside Stebbins delivers statement win over Greenville

Riverside Stebbins raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-38 win over Greenville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Greenville faced off against Troy and Riverside Stebbins took on Piqua on Dec. 8 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Rockford Parkway slips past Celina

Rockford Parkway topped Celina 63-56 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Rockford Parkway and Celina faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Celina High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Rockford Parkway squared off with Convoy Crestview in a basketball game.

Super start fuels Rocky River Lutheran West’s victory over Warren John F. Kennedy

Rocky River Lutheran West broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Warren John F. Kennedy 75-61 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Recently on Dec. 12, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Akron Hoban in a basketball game.

Sabina East Clinton posts win at Ripley RULH’s expense

Sabina East Clinton handed Ripley RULH a tough 52-41 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Ripley RULH faced off against Peebles and Sabina East Clinton took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 12 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Salem posts win at Girard’s expense

Salem grabbed a 45-34 victory at the expense of Girard in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Salem and Girard squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Salem faced off against Minerva and Girard took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 12 at Canfield South Range High School.

Shaker Heights escapes close call with Cleveland Glenville

Shaker Heights topped Cleveland Glenville 65-64 in a tough tilt on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

South Webster overwhelms Crown City South Gallia

South Webster recorded a big victory over Crown City South Gallia 73-50 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 8, South Webster faced off against Latham Western and Crown City South Gallia took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

Springboro escapes close call with Clayton Northmont

Springboro topped Clayton Northmont 50-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Clayton Northmont High on Dec. 19.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Springboro squared off on Dec. 21, 2021 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Clayton Northmont faced off against Miamisburg and Springboro took on Huber Heights Wayne on Dec. 12 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Springboro exhales after close call with Hamilton Badin

Springboro finally found a way to top Hamilton Badin 18-12 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Springboro moved in front of Hamilton Badin 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams moved ahead by earning a 6-3 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Springboro broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 9-6 lead over Hamilton Badin.

The Panthers held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springboro and Hamilton Badin played in a 67-66 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hamilton Badin faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Springboro took on Huber Heights Wayne on Dec. 12 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Springfield Shawnee thwarts Springfield Catholic Central’s quest

Springfield Shawnee eventually beat Springfield Catholic Central 55-41 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 13-9 lead over Springfield Shawnee at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves kept a 24-19 halftime margin at the Irish’s expense.

Springfield Shawnee jumped to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against London Madison-Plains and Springfield Shawnee took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 12 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Henry narrowly defeats Fort Loramie

St. Henry eventually beat Fort Loramie 62-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 13-11 lead over Fort Loramie.

St. Henry fought to a 30-26 halftime margin at Fort Loramie’s expense.

St. Henry moved to a 48-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

St. Henry held on with a 14-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, St. Henry and Fort Loramie squared off on Dec. 21, 2021 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Dec. 9, St. Henry faced off against Lima Shawnee and Fort Loramie took on Fort Recovery on Dec. 12 at Fort Recovery High School.

St. Clairsville holds off Cambridge

St. Clairsville topped Cambridge 71-65 in a tough tilt at Cambridge High on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time St. Clairsville and Cambridge played in a 72-61 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, St. Clairsville faced off against Bellaire.

Steubenville Catholic Central bests Bridgeport

Steubenville Catholic Central earned a convincing 67-43 win over Bridgeport on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Steubenville Catholic Central jumped in front of Bridgeport 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 32-19 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved to a 49-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Weirton Madonna and Bridgeport took on Williamstown Wood Christian on Dec. 14 at Williamstown Wood County Christian School.

Strasburg outlasts Newcomerstown to earn OT victory

Strasburg took full advantage of overtime to defeat Newcomerstown 64-60 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Strasburg and Newcomerstown faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Newcomerstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Strasburg faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Newcomerstown took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 8 at Newcomerstown High School.

Stryker overcomes Edgerton

Stryker grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Edgerton on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Stryker and Edgerton settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Panthers opened a small 19-9 gap over the Bulldogs at the half.

Edgerton tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 29-22 in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-14 edge.

Last season, Edgerton and Stryker faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Stryker faced off against Bryan and Edgerton took on Bryan on Dec. 11 at Edgerton High School.

Sugar Grove Berne Union pockets slim win over Millersport

Sugar Grove Berne Union finally found a way to top Millersport 50-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, Millersport and Sugar Grove Berne Union squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Millersport High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Millersport faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Dec. 9 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Thornville Sheridan darts by Warsaw River View

Thornville Sheridan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-27 win over Warsaw River View in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View played in a 65-49 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Warsaw River View took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 12 at Warsaw River View High School.

Tiffin Calvert dominates Elmore Woodmore

Tiffin Calvert earned a convincing 72-35 win over Elmore Woodmore in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

Tiffin Calvert jumped in front of Elmore Woodmore 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Senecas opened an immense 41-22 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Tiffin Calvert steamrolled to a 60-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senecas held on with a 12-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Tiffin Calvert took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Dec. 14 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Toledo Whitmer rallies to rock Perrysburg

Toledo Whitmer rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Perrysburg 84-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Perrysburg and Toledo Whitmer faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Perrysburg faced off against Holland Springfield and Toledo Whitmer took on Lima on Dec. 12 at Lima Senior High School.

Tontogany Otsego darts by Swanton

Tontogany Otsego dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-38 win over Swanton in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Swanton and Tontogany Otsego squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Swanton took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 8 at Swanton High School.

Troy Christian pockets slim win over Casstown Miami East

Troy Christian topped Casstown Miami East 58-51 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Troy Christian and Casstown Miami East squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Casstown Miami East faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Troy Christian took on West Milton Milton-Union on Dec. 12 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Uhrichsville Claymont earns narrow win over West Lafayette Ridgewood

Uhrichsville Claymont finally found a way to top West Lafayette Ridgewood 45-37 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Uhrichsville Claymont and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 43-38 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Howard East Knox and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 12 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Uniontown Green bests Uniontown Lake

Uniontown Green controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-22 win against Uniontown Lake for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 10-5 lead over Uniontown Lake.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Blue Streaks.

Uniontown Green pulled to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Uniontown Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Uniontown Green faced off against North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake took on Massillon Jackson on Dec. 15 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Vandalia Butler outlasts Piqua

Vandalia Butler knocked off Piqua 44-30 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Piqua and Vandalia Butler played in a 62-45 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 8, Piqua squared off with Riverside Stebbins in a basketball game.

Wapakoneta earns stressful win over Harrod Allen East

Wapakoneta topped Harrod Allen East 42-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Wapakoneta High on Dec. 19.

The last time Wapakoneta and Harrod Allen East played in a 43-27 game on Dec. 21, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Wapakoneta faced off against Minster and Harrod Allen East took on Lima Central Catholic on Dec. 8 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace claims tight victory against Circleville Logan Elm

Washington Court House Miami Trace finally found a way to top Circleville Logan Elm 50-44 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Circleville Logan Elm played in a 50-33 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Hillsboro and Circleville Logan Elm took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Dec. 8 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Washington Court House Washington grinds out close victory over Cincinnati Ursuline

Washington Court House Washington finally found a way to top Cincinnati Ursuline 75-71 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 12, Washington Court House Washington squared off with Jackson in a basketball game.

Waverly barely beats Latham Western

Waverly topped Latham Western 54-47 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Waverly moved in front of Latham Western 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Indians climbed back to within 33-25.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Waverly faced off against Jackson and Latham Western took on South Webster on Dec. 8 at Latham Western High School.

Wellsville crushes East Palestine

Wellsville dismissed East Palestine by a 77-48 count in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Wellsville and East Palestine faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Wellsville faced off against Columbiana and East Palestine took on Leetonia on Dec. 12 at Leetonia High School.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South tops Lewisburg Tri-County North

West Alexandria Twin Valley South handed Lewisburg Tri-County North a tough 66-52 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, West Alexandria Twin Valley South squared off with Arcanum Franklin Monroe in a basketball game.

West Chester Lakota West denies Cincinnati Oak Hills’ challenge

West Chester Lakota West collected a solid win over Cincinnati Oak Hills in a 66-50 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 12-9 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills.

The Firebirds’ offense jumped in front for a 25-13 lead over the Highlanders at halftime.

West Chester Lakota West pulled to a 45-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Firebirds held on with a 21-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 55-38 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 12 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

West Liberty-Salem slips past Milford Center Fairbanks

West Liberty-Salem topped Milford Center Fairbanks 65-61 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The last time Milford Center Fairbanks and West Liberty-Salem played in a 51-39 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, West Liberty-Salem faced off against Mechanicsburg and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Springfield Northeastern on Dec. 8 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Westerville Central earns stressful win over Pataskala Licking Heights

Westerville Central posted a narrow 58-52 win over Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Recently on Dec. 13, Westerville Central squared off with Hilliard Bradley in a basketball game.

Westerville North earns solid win over Westerville South

Westerville North grabbed a 69-52 victory at the expense of Westerville South in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off on March 1, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Westerville South faced off against Dublin Scioto and Westerville North took on Delaware Hayes on Dec. 15 at Westerville North High School.

Wheelersburg prevails over Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Wheelersburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Willow Wood Symmes Valley 79-41 Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Wheelersburg faced off against Greenup County and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Lucasville Valley on Dec. 8 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Williamsport Westfall overpowers Chillicothe Huntington in thorough fashion

Williamsport Westfall dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-43 win over Chillicothe Huntington during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Williamsport Westfall squared off with Chillicothe Southeastern in a basketball game.

Woodsfield Monroe Central earns solid win over New Martinsville Magnolia

Woodsfield Monroe Central knocked off New Martinsville Magnolia 67-52 during this West Virginia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside.

Xenia Legacy Christian narrowly defeats Springfield Emmanuel Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian grabbed a 51-36 victory at the expense of Springfield Emmanuel Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 12-10 lead over Springfield Emmanuel Christian.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 22-14 lead over the Lions at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted to a 30-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-16 edge.

Last season, Springfield Emmanuel Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Springfield Emmanuel Christian faced off against St Paris Graham and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Dayton Miami Valley on Dec. 14 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney defeats Youngstown Boardman

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney earned a convincing 53-29 win over Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Warren Howland and Youngstown Boardman took on Youngstown East on Dec. 12 at Youngstown East High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian delivers statement win over Leetonia

Youngstown Valley Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Leetonia 57-18 on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Leetonia played in a 54-14 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Leetonia faced off against East Palestine and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Lisbon on Dec. 12 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

