Sugarcreek Garaway pushed past New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for a 56-46 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central.

