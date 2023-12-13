Washington Court House Miami Trace posted a narrow 60-58 win over Hillsboro for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Hillsboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Washington Court House Miami Trace as the first quarter ended.

The Indians climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 32-26 lead at halftime.

Hillsboro had a 43-41 edge on Washington Court House Miami Trace at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 19-15 fourth quarter to trip the Indians.

The last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro played in a 64-43 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Hillsboro faced off against Wilmington and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Chillicothe on Dec. 5 at Chillicothe High School.

