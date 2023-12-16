Delaware Hayes posted a narrow 59-58 win over Westerville North in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Westerville North and Delaware Hayes played in a 53-39 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Westerville North faced off against Westerville Central and Delaware Hayes took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 8 at Delaware Hayes High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.