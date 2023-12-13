Ashville Teays Valley topped Bloom-Carroll 55-47 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll settling for a 16-16 first-quarter knot.

The Vikings opened a meager 35-28 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Ashville Teays Valley darted to a 45-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 14-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll played in a 64-56 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Johnstown and Ashville Teays Valley took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Dec. 6 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

