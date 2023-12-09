South Webster handled Latham Western 74-48 in an impressive showing at Latham Western High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

South Webster opened with a 14-11 advantage over Latham Western through the first quarter.

The Jeeps opened a narrow 32-22 gap over the Indians at halftime.

South Webster pulled to a 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jeeps got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Latham Western faced off against Chillicothe Huntington.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.