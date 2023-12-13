Springfield Shawnee eventually beat New Carlisle Tecumseh 60-47 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Springfield Shawnee charged in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 21-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Arrows showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 29-17.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as New Carlisle Tecumseh inched back to a 44-35 deficit.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-12 edge.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Vandalia Butler and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Sidney on Dec. 5 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.