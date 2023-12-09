Metamora Evergreen notched a win against Swanton 46-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Metamora Evergreen opened with a 11-8 advantage over Swanton through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting darted in front for a 24-15 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Metamora Evergreen moved to a 38-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Vikings 10-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Swanton and Metamora Evergreen played in a 67-29 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Swanton faced off against Millbury Lake and Metamora Evergreen took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Dec. 2 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

