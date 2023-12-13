Woodsfield Monroe Central unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Shadyside 62-29 Tuesday on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Shadyside squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Shadyside faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Bridgeport on Dec. 5 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

