An early dose of momentum helped Martins Ferry to a 71-38 runaway past Rayland Buckeye Local in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Martins Ferry and Rayland Buckeye Local played in a 68-25 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Shadyside and Martins Ferry took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 5 at Martins Ferry High School.

