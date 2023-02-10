Zanesville West Muskingum fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-36 victory over New Lexington during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Zanesville West Muskingum moved in front of New Lexington 11-6 to begin the second quarter.
Zanesville West Muskingum fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-36 victory over New Lexington during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Zanesville West Muskingum moved in front of New Lexington 11-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Tornadoes opened a tight 23-16 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
New Lexington moved ahead of Zanesville West Muskingum 34-29 to start the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Tornadoes, as they climbed out of a hole with a 44-36 scoring margin.
Last season, New Lexington and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on February 11, 2022 at New Lexington High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against McConnelsville Morgan . For more, click here. New Lexington took on Coshocton on February 3 at New Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.