Youngstown Cardinal Mooney handed Warren Howland a tough 49-38 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warren Howland High on Dec. 12.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Howland played in a 43-39 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Warren Howland faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Dec. 5 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

