Cardington-Lincoln earned a convincing 80-47 win over Bucyrus in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Cardington-Lincoln darted in front of Bucyrus 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 31-21 at the intermission.

Cardington-Lincoln pulled to a 50-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 30-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bucyrus faced off against Vanlue and Cardington-Lincoln took on Howard East Knox on Dec. 7 at Howard East Knox High School.

