East Liverpool’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Liverpool Beaver Local 86-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Liverpool High on Dec. 8.

Last season, East Liverpool and East Liverpool Beaver Local squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, East Liverpool faced off against Saxonburg Knoch and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 1 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.