Warren John F. Kennedy grabbed a 67-52 victory at the expense of Akron Hoban during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Warren John F. Kennedy and Akron Hoban settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.

The Eagles fought to a 34-28 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Warren John F. Kennedy jumped to a 53-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Akron Hoban and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Akron Archbishop Hoban High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Lowellville.

