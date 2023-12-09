Arcanum Franklin Monroe collected a solid win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a 53-37 verdict on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 16-10 advantage over West Alexandria Twin Valley South through the first quarter.

The Jets fought to a 33-22 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe pulled to a 49-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 5-4 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Cedarville on Dec. 2 at Cedarville High School.

