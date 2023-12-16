Beaver Eastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-24 win over Portsmouth Clay in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Beaver Eastern opened with a 16-5 advantage over Portsmouth Clay through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-13 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 55-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 4-2 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Portsmouth Clay faced off against McDermott Northwest and Beaver Eastern took on Waverly on Dec. 8 at Beaver Eastern High School.

