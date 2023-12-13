Dresden Tri-Valley scored early and often to roll over New Concord John Glenn 62-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn faced off on March 4, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Newark Licking Valley and New Concord John Glenn took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.