Hermitage Hickory controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-25 win against Girard during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Hermitage Hickory opened with a 12-7 advantage over Girard through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 27-12 half margin at the Indians’ expense.

Hermitage Hickory thundered to a 45-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

The last time Girard and Hermitage Hickory played in a 44-41 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

