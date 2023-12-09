Magnolia Sandy Valley scored early and often to roll over Strasburg 65-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Magnolia Sandy Valley opened with a 13-0 advantage over Strasburg through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 31-10 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Magnolia Sandy Valley steamrolled to a 57-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Strasburg and Magnolia Sandy Valley played in a 59-57 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 2, Strasburg squared off with Navarre Fairless in a basketball game.

