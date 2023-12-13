Medina earned a convincing 61-29 win over Euclid in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Medina an 18-5 lead over Euclid.

The Battling Bees’ shooting pulled in front for a 30-11 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Medina breathed fire to a 37-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Battling Bees held on with a 24-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Medina and Euclid faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Medina High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Euclid faced off against Lyndhurst Brush.

