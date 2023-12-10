Convoy Crestview finally found a way to top Rockford Parkway 54-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview an 18-9 lead over Rockford Parkway.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Panthers climbed back to within 25-20.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Rockford Parkway got within 33-30.

The Knights held on with a 21-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Convoy Crestview and Rockford Parkway played in a 44-41 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Convoy Crestview faced off against Miller City and Rockford Parkway took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 2 at Rockford Parkway High School.

