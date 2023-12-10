Dublin Jerome finally found a way to top Urbana 48-43 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Urbana, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Dublin Jerome through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Hillclimbers would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 29-18 lead on the Celtics.

Dublin Jerome broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-32 lead over Urbana.

The Celtics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Urbana faced off against West Liberty-Salem.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.