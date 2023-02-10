Springfield Emmanuel Christian poked just enough holes in Xenia Legacy Christian's defense to garner a taut, 40-39 victory at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy on February 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Emmanuel Christian drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Xenia Legacy Christian after the first quarter.

