Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-42 win over Cincinnati North College Hill for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy on Dec. 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill settling for a 1-1 first-quarter knot.

The Lions fought to a 33-21 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill each scored in the third quarter.

The Lions held on with a 22-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill played in a 57-41 game on Feb. 10, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati North College Hill squared off with Cincinnati Shroder in a basketball game.

