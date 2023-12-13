Ironton handed Chesapeake a tough 53-41 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Chesapeake started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Ironton at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 21-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Ironton darted to a 38-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

The last time Ironton and Chesapeake played in a 52-50 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

