Clayton Northmont topped Miamisburg 52-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Miamisburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Clayton Northmont as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-17 margin over the Thunderbolts at intermission.

Clayton Northmont broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-34 lead over Miamisburg.

The Thunderbolts held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Miamisburg faced off against Franklin and Clayton Northmont took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 5 at Kettering Fairmont.

