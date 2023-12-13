Plain City Jonathan Alder topped Caledonia River Valley 77-71 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Plain City Jonathan Alder moved in front of Caledonia River Valley 24-17 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 41-36.

Plain City Jonathan Alder moved to a 62-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Pioneers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on Jan. 15, 2023 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Caledonia River Valley squared off with Delaware Olentangy Berlin in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.