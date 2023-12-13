Lore City Buckeye Trail dented the scoreboard first, but Malvern responded to earn a 67-50 decision in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Lore City Buckeye Trail showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-17 advantage over Malvern as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets kept a 32-27 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Malvern moved to a 51-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 16-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Malvern squared off with Smithville in a basketball game.

