Coal Grove’s advantage forced South Point to dig down, but it did to earn a 73-55 win Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Coal Grove started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over South Point at the end of the first quarter.

The Pointers’ shooting moved in front for a 31-22 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Coal Grove showed some mettle by fighting back to a 49-43 count in the third quarter.

The Pointers held on with a 24-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time South Point and Coal Grove played in a 62-40 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, South Point faced off against Lancaster and Coal Grove took on Louisa Lawrence County on Dec. 1 at Louisa Lawrence County High School.

