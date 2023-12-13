Cincinnati Princeton controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-37 win against Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Colerain took on Trenton Edgewood on Dec. 5 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

