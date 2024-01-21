OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 20, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Anna takes down Sidney Fairlawn

Anna dismissed Sidney Fairlawn by a 53-33 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last time Anna and Sidney Fairlawn played in a 53-25 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Anna faced off against Jackson Center and Sidney Fairlawn took on Houston on Jan. 8 at Houston High School.

Arcadia dominates Dola Hardin Northern

Arcadia controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-30 win against Dola Hardin Northern in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Last season, Arcadia and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Fort Jennings and Arcadia took on North Baltimore on Jan. 13 at North Baltimore High School.

Arlington dominates McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in convincing showing

Arlington left no doubt on Saturday, controlling McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley from start to finish for a 74-49 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Arlington and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Arlington took on Carey on Jan. 11 at Carey High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern barely beats Cincinnati Taft

Batavia Clermont Northeastern finally found a way to top Cincinnati Taft 41-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Clark.

Bellaire pockets slim win over Wintersville Indian Creek

Bellaire finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 54-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Bellaire moved in front of Wintersville Indian Creek 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Redskins fought to 31-30.

Wintersville Indian Creek took the lead 42-39 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Big Reds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 54-51 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Carrollton and Bellaire took on Shadyside on Jan. 15 at Shadyside High School.

Bellbrook denies Goshen’s challenge

Bellbrook collected a solid win over Goshen in a 54-42 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Goshen faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Bellbrook took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 13 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Bellefontaine escapes close call with New Carlisle Tecumseh

Bellefontaine topped New Carlisle Tecumseh 44-39 in a tough tilt on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time New Carlisle Tecumseh and Bellefontaine played in a 66-55 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Bellefontaine faced off against Versailles and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Plain City Alder on Jan. 13 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Bluffton overcomes Pandora-Gilboa in seat-squirming affair

Bluffton finally found a way to top Pandora-Gilboa 41-33 at Pandora-Gilboa High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bluffton and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Fort Jennings and Bluffton took on Paulding on Jan. 13 at Paulding High School.

Brookfield tops Cortland Maplewood

Brookfield knocked off Cortland Maplewood 43-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Brookfield faced off against Warren Champion and Cortland Maplewood took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Jan. 11 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Bryan bests St. Marys

Bryan left no doubt on Saturday, controlling St. Marys from start to finish for a 43-22 victory at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan opened with a 10-1 advantage over St. Marys through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened an enormous 24-8 gap over the Roughriders at halftime.

Bryan breathed fire to a 33-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bryan and St Marys faced off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, St Marys faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Bryan took on Van Wert on Jan. 9 at Bryan High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central dominates Cambridge

Cadiz Harrison Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-35 win over Cambridge in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cambridge faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Cadiz Harrison Central took on St Clairsville on Jan. 11 at St. Clairsville Saint Clairsville High School.

Canal Fulton Northwest defeats Minerva

Canal Fulton Northwest left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Minerva from start to finish for a 52-28 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Canal Fulton Northwest faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Minerva took on Salem on Jan. 10 at Minerva High School.

Carey overcomes Bucyrus Wynford in seat-squirming affair

Carey finally found a way to top Bucyrus Wynford 47-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Carey faced off against Sycamore Mohawk.

Carlisle slips past Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Carlisle topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 41-34 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last season, Carlisle and Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Dayton Miami Valley and Carlisle took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 13 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Casstown Miami East narrowly defeats West Milton Milton-Union

Casstown Miami East pushed past West Milton Milton-Union for a 49-31 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and West Milton Milton-Union faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Sidney Lehman and Casstown Miami East took on Dayton Northridge on Jan. 13 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Cedarville holds off Jamestown Greeneview

Cedarville topped Jamestown Greeneview 51-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Jamestown Greeneview High on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 15, Cedarville squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a basketball game.

Centerburg earns narrow win over Cardington-Lincoln

Centerburg topped Cardington-Lincoln 52-44 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg played in a 38-33 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Centerburg faced off against Danville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Fredericktown on Jan. 9 at Cardington High School.

Centerville survives for narrow win over Cincinnati St. Ursula

Centerville topped Cincinnati St. Ursula 50-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 11, Centerville squared off with Sidney in a basketball game.

Chillicothe Southeastern overwhelms Bainbridge Paint Valley

It was a tough night for Bainbridge Paint Valley which was overmatched by Chillicothe Southeastern in this 66-41 verdict.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Peebles and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 12 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Chillicothe Unioto routs Piketon

Chillicothe Unioto scored early and often to roll over Piketon 51-17 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Chillicothe Unioto and Piketon played in a 73-37 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Piketon faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Unioto took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 15 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas posts win at Franklin Bishop Fenwick’s expense

Cincinnati McNicholas collected a solid win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a 49-37 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Milford on Jan. 8 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian secures a win over Fairfield Cincinnati Christian

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian collected a solid win over Fairfield Cincinnati Christian in a 50-40 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last season, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Cincinnati Seven Hills and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian took on Lockland on Jan. 13 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills escapes close call with Harrison

Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Harrison 43-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Harrison faced off against Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Middletown on Jan. 10 at Middletown High School.

Columbiana Heartland collects victory over Leetonia

Columbiana Heartland pushed past Leetonia for a 34-23 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Columbiana Heartland and Leetonia played in a 44-36 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Leetonia faced off against Wellsville and Columbiana Heartland took on Lisbon on Jan. 15 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales slips past Grove City

Columbus St. Francis DeSales posted a narrow 49-47 win over Grove City in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Grove City and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Grove City faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Westerville North on Jan. 15 at Westerville North High School.

Columbus Grove escapes close call with Miller City

Columbus Grove finally found a way to top Miller City 42-37 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Miller City faced off against Defiance Tinora and Columbus Grove took on Leipsic on Jan. 11 at Columbus Grove High School.

Cortland Lakeview prevails over Vienna Mathews

Cortland Lakeview scored early and often to roll over Vienna Mathews 61-14 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Vienna Mathews faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Lakeview took on Niles on Jan. 15 at Niles McKinley High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne posts win at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s expense

Dayton Chaminade Julienne notched a win against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57-41 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Dayton Chaminade Julienne took on Hamilton Badin on Jan. 10 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Dayton Meadowdale dominates Columbus Cristo Rey

It was a tough night for Columbus Cristo Rey which was overmatched by Dayton Meadowdale in this 75-6 verdict.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Columbus Cristo Rey squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Cristo Rey Columbus High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Columbus Cristo Rey squared off with Groveport Madison Christian in a basketball game.

Defiance Ayersville pushes over Montpelier

Delaware Buckeye Valley rides to cruise-control win over Whitehall-Yearling

Delaware Buckeye Valley dismissed Whitehall-Yearling by a 66-29 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Whitehall-Yearling faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Worthington Christian on Jan. 13 at Worthington Christian High School.

Dover secures a win over Weirton Weir

Dover eventually beat Weirton Weir 49-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 13, Dover squared off with Uniontown Lake in a basketball game.

Dresden Tri-Valley tacks win on Crooksville

Dresden Tri-Valley dismissed Crooksville by a 58-23 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Crooksville faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest and Crooksville took on Warsaw River View on Jan. 13 at Crooksville High School.

Edgerton thwarts Metamora Evergreen’s quest

Edgerton grabbed a 49-33 victory at the expense of Metamora Evergreen in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Edgerton faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Bowling Green Otsego and Edgerton took on Antwerp on Jan. 11 at Antwerp High School.

Euclid crushes Bedford

Euclid recorded a big victory over Bedford 57-8 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Euclid faced off against Pepper Pike Orange.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights exhales after close call with Cincinnati Ursuline

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights posted a narrow 44-37 win over Cincinnati Ursuline for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy on Jan. 20.

Last time Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights and Cincinnati Ursuline played in a 59-29 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Fort Thomas Highlands in a basketball game.

Frankfort Adena squeezes past Chillicothe Huntington

Frankfort Adena finally found a way to top Chillicothe Huntington 34-31 on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Latham Western and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 12 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Franklin dominates New Paris National Trail

Franklin handled New Paris National Trail 50-30 in an impressive showing on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and Franklin faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Franklin faced off against Monroe and New Paris National Trail took on Bradford on Jan. 13 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Gates Mills Hawken secures a win over Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Gates Mills Hawken knocked off Willoughby Andrews Osborne 48-30 on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Berea-Midpark.

Geneva overcomes Kirtland in seat-squirming affair

Geneva finally found a way to top Kirtland 52-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Kirtland High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Kirtland and Geneva faced off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Kirtland faced off against Independence and Geneva took on Madison on Jan. 13 at Geneva High School.

Hannibal River prevails over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Hannibal River recorded a big victory over Sarahsville Shenandoah 67-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Hannibal River took on New Martinsville Magnolia on Jan. 15 at Hannibal River High School.

Heath escapes Hebron Lakewood in thin win

Heath topped Hebron Lakewood 39-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hebron Lakewood High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Heath and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Utica and Heath took on Newark Catholic on Jan. 12 at Newark Catholic High School.

Holland Springfield tops Archbold

Holland Springfield eventually beat Archbold 46-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last season, Holland Springfield and Archbold squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Archbold took on Holgate on Jan. 9 at Holgate High School.

Jackson Center barely beats Botkins

Jackson Center finally found a way to top Botkins 43-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last season, Botkins and Jackson Center faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Jackson Center High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Botkins faced off against Fort Loramie and Jackson Center took on Anna on Jan. 13 at Jackson Center High School.

Jefferson escapes Burton Berkshire in thin win

Jefferson topped Burton Berkshire 40-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Last time Burton Berkshire and Jefferson played in a 36-27 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 13, Burton Berkshire squared off with Andover Pymatuning Valley in a basketball game.

Kalida tops Holgate

Kalida handled Holgate 50-20 in an impressive showing at Holgate High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kalida and Holgate faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Holgate faced off against Archbold and Kalida took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 13 at Kalida High School.

Leipsic rides to cruise-control win over Continental

Leipsic controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-10 win against Continental in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Leipsic faced off against Columbus Grove and Continental took on Ottoville on Jan. 11 at Continental High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake narrowly defeats West Salem Northwestern

Lewistown Indian Lake notched a win against West Salem Northwestern 43-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley.

Liberty Center collects victory over Toledo Scott

Liberty Center handed Toledo Scott a tough 57-41 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 8, Liberty Center squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game.

Lima earns narrow win over Marion Harding

Lima posted a narrow 45-42 win over Marion Harding in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Lima and Marion Harding faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima faced off against Sylvania Southview and Marion Harding took on Shelby on Jan. 11 at Marion Harding High School.

Louisville routs Cincinnati Ursuline

Louisville handled Cincinnati Ursuline 73-42 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Ursuline faced off against Fort Thomas Highlands and Louisville took on Massillon Perry on Jan. 13 at Massillon Perry High School.

Ludlow earns narrow win over Bethel-Tate

Ludlow posted a narrow 44-42 win over Bethel-Tate in a Kentucky girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Ludlow and Bethel-Tate played in a 41-39 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Bethel-Tate faced off against Williamsburg.

Lyndhurst Brush overwhelms Richmond Heights

Lyndhurst Brush earned a convincing 68-29 win over Richmond Heights at Lyndhurst Brush High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lyndhurst Brush opened with a 14-8 advantage over Richmond Heights through the first quarter.

The Arcs registered a 32-12 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Lyndhurst Brush roared to a 52-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arcs held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Richmond Heights took on Shaker Heights on Jan. 15 at Richmond Heights High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley earns narrow win over Sugarcreek Garaway

Magnolia Sandy Valley posted a narrow 36-27 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Jan. 15 at Louisville Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

Mansfield overcomes Lexington

Mansfield pushed past Lexington for a 39-29 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Mansfield faced off against Richmond Heights and Lexington took on Wooster on Jan. 6 at Lexington High School.

Mantua Crestwood slips past Berlin Center Western Reserve

Mantua Crestwood topped Berlin Center Western Reserve 41-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Mogadore.

Martins Ferry overpowers East Liverpool Beaver in thorough fashion

Martins Ferry recorded a big victory over East Liverpool Beaver 66-22 at Martins Ferry High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Martins Ferry a 21-11 lead over East Liverpool Beaver.

The Purple Riders registered a 46-17 advantage at intermission over the Beavers.

Martins Ferry thundered to a 60-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Riders held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Martins Ferry faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and East Liverpool Beaver took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Jan. 11 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Mason pockets slim win over Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame

Mason finally found a way to top Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame 55-46 at Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off on March 5, 2022 at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Mason took on Belleville on Jan. 15 at Mason High School.

Massillon Jackson claims victory against North Canton Hoover

Massillon Jackson eventually beat North Canton Hoover 49-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Massillon Jackson High on Jan. 20.

Last time Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover played in a 42-39 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Massillon Jackson faced off against Norton and North Canton Hoover took on Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown on Jan. 13 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Mentor edges past Brunswick in tough test

Mentor finally found a way to top Brunswick 42-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Brunswick and Mentor faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Jan. 15, Mentor squared off with Eastlake North in a basketball game.

Mentor Lake Catholic overcomes Chardon NDCL in seat-squirming affair

Mentor Lake Catholic topped Chardon NDCL 37-31 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Chardon NDCL played in a 42-39 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Chardon NDCL faced off against Perry and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Madison on Jan. 15 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Milford overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

Milford recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Colerain 75-27 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Hamilton and Milford took on Loveland on Jan. 15 at Loveland High School.

Minford sprints past Greenfield McClain

Minford handed Greenfield McClain a tough 36-21 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Greenfield McClain faced off against Jackson and Minford took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 15 at Minford High School.

Mt. Vernon holds off Mansfield Madison

Mt. Vernon posted a narrow 32-30 win over Mansfield Madison on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 13, Mt Vernon squared off with Ashland in a basketball game.

New Concord John Glenn bests New Lexington

New Concord John Glenn dominated New Lexington 51-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave New Concord John Glenn a 10-7 lead over New Lexington.

The Little Muskies fought to a 21-17 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

New Concord John Glenn darted to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Muskies held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and New Lexington took on Warsaw River View on Jan. 6 at New Lexington High School.

Newark Catholic overwhelms Johnstown

It was a tough night for Johnstown which was overmatched by Newark Catholic in this 52-21 verdict.

Last season, Johnstown and Newark Catholic faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Johnstown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Johnstown faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Newark Catholic took on Heath on Jan. 12 at Newark Catholic High School.

Niles bests Warren Lordstown

Niles rolled past Warren Lordstown for a comfortable 50-6 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Warren Lordstown took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Jan. 8 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Oak Harbor squeezes past Millbury Lake

Oak Harbor posted a narrow 28-19 win over Millbury Lake for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Millbury Lake High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Millbury Lake faced off against Rossford and Oak Harbor took on Bowling Green Otsego on Jan. 11 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

Orrville squeezes past Canton Central Catholic

Orrville finally found a way to top Canton Central Catholic 38-34 at Orrville High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

Ottawa-Glandorf escapes close call with Ottoville

Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 47-38 win over Ottoville on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 9-8 advantage over Ottoville through the first quarter.

The Titans opened a slim 19-18 gap over the Big Green at halftime.

Ottawa-Glandorf darted to a 31-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Ottoville faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Ottoville faced off against Continental and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Smithville on Jan. 14 at Smithville High School.

Ottawa Hills claims victory against Edon

Ottawa Hills knocked off Edon 81-65 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last time Edon and Ottawa Hills played in a 46-31 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Ottawa Hills faced off against Pettisville and Edon took on Montpelier on Jan. 5 at Montpelier High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial secures a win over Pataskala Licking Heights

Pataskala Watkins Memorial grabbed a 51-40 victory at the expense of Pataskala Licking Heights during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Zanesville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Lancaster on Jan. 13 at Lancaster High School.

Peebles crushes Maysville Mason County

It was a tough night for Maysville Mason County which was overmatched by Peebles in this 57-29 verdict.

Recently on Jan. 13, Peebles squared off with Chillicothe Southeastern in a basketball game.

Powell Liberty pushes over Lewis Center Olentangy

Powell Liberty notched a win against Lewis Center Olentangy 51-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Powell Liberty took on Hilliard Bradley on Jan. 5 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Ravenna Southeast earns stressful win over Orwell Grand Valley

Ravenna Southeast topped Orwell Grand Valley 34-29 in a tough tilt at Orwell Grand Valley High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ravenna Southeast and Ravenna Southeast took on New Franklin Manchester on Jan. 15 at New Franklin Manchester High School.

Richwood North Union pushes over Bellefontaine Logan

Richwood North Union handed Bellefontaine Logan a tough 51-33 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High on Jan. 20.

Last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Logan played in a 49-35 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Richwood North Union took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 10 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Riverside Stebbins tops Sidney

Riverside Stebbins handed Sidney a tough 52-41 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Last season, Sidney and Riverside Stebbins squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sidney faced off against Troy and Riverside Stebbins took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 6 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Russia prevails over Houston

Russia dismissed Houston by a 52-19 count on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Russia faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Houston took on De Graff Riverside on Jan. 16 at Houston High School.

Sandusky Perkins posts win at Tiffin Columbian’s expense

Sandusky Perkins eventually beat Tiffin Columbian 50-36 on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Sandusky Perkins High School.

Recently on Jan. 13, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Sandusky in a basketball game.

Spencerville secures a win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Spencerville handed Mt. Blanchard Riverdale a tough 57-43 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Spencerville took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Jan. 11 at Spencerville High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon barely beats Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

St. Bernard Roger Bacon finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 29-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Chaney and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Summit on Jan. 15 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place narrowly defeats Lockland

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place collected a solid win over Lockland in a 37-21 verdict on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 10, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Seven Hills and Lockland took on Fairfield Cincinnati Christian on Jan. 13 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

St. Marys slips past Belpre

St. Marys topped Belpre 49-46 in a tough tilt in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Belpre faced off against The Plains Athens.

St. Paris Graham darts by Springfield Shawnee

St. Paris Graham handled Springfield Shawnee 64-40 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and St Paris Graham took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Jan. 13 at St Paris Graham High School.

Strasburg overwhelms Newcomerstown

Strasburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 49-13 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Strasburg-Franklin High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Strasburg and Newcomerstown faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Strasburg-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Strasburg faced off against Millersburg West Holmes and Newcomerstown took on Toronto on Jan. 15 at Newcomerstown High School.

Tallmadge denies Aurora’s challenge

Tallmadge notched a win against Aurora 58-45 on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Tallmadge and Aurora squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Aurora faced off against Chagrin Falls.

Thornville Sheridan tops Byesville Meadowbrook

Thornville Sheridan dominated Byesville Meadowbrook 66-23 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Thornville Sheridan faced off against New Albany and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Cambridge on Jan. 15 at Cambridge High School.

Toledo Christian overwhelms Dalton

Toledo Christian handled Dalton 70-39 in an impressive showing on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 5, Toledo Christian squared off with Northwood in a basketball game.

Trenton Edgewood collects victory over Canfield South Range

Trenton Edgewood pushed past Canfield South Range for a 62-51 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Canfield South Range faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Trenton Edgewood took on Hamilton Ross on Jan. 13 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Union Cooper earns stressful win over Pickerington Central

Union Cooper finally found a way to top Pickerington Central 59-53 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Recently on Jan. 15, Pickerington Central squared off with Dublin Coffman in a basketball game.

Upper Arlington narrowly defeats Canal Winchester Harvest

Upper Arlington grabbed a 49-37 victory at the expense of Canal Winchester Harvest in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 20.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Canal Winchester Harvest squared off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Upper Arlington faced off against Avon and Canal Winchester Harvest took on Chicago Butler on Jan. 15 at Chicago Butler College Prep.

Urbana claims victory against Xenia Legacy Christian

Urbana pushed past Xenia Legacy Christian for a 50-40 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia Legacy Christian, as it began with a 19-12 edge over Urbana through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 27-21 advantage over the Hillclimbers at the end of the second quarter.

Urbana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-35 lead over Xenia Legacy Christian.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 13-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Urbana faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Cedarville on Jan. 8 at Cedarville High School.

Utica outlasts Johnstown Northridge

Utica eventually beat Johnstown Northridge 61-49 on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Johnstown and Utica took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 15 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview defeats Hicksville

Van Wert Lincolnview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hicksville 55-15 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Spencerville and Hicksville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Jan. 11 at Hicksville High School.

Warren Harding earns narrow win over Austintown-Fitch

Warren Harding posted a narrow 32-29 win over Austintown-Fitch for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Warren G. Harding High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Warren Harding squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Warren Harding faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Austintown-Fitch took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 10 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Warren Howland sprints past Alliance Marlington

Warren Howland knocked off Alliance Marlington 55-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Last time Alliance Marlington and Warren Howland played in a 73-39 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Alliance Marlington faced off against Beloit West Branch and Warren Howland took on Mayfield Village Mayfield on Jan. 14 at Warren Howland High School.

Wooster Triway outlasts Canton South

Wooster Triway pushed past Canton South for a 57-45 win on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Canton South squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Canton South High School.

Youngstown Boardman survives for narrow win over Canfield

Youngstown Boardman posted a narrow 63-60 win over Canfield on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Canfield and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Canfield faced off against Doylestown Chippewa and Youngstown Boardman took on Warren Harding on Jan. 13 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Youngstown Chaney delivers statement win over Campbell Memorial

Youngstown Chaney raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-20 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Campbell Memorial faced off against Newton Falls and Youngstown Chaney took on Struthers on Jan. 13 at Struthers High School.

Youngstown Liberty secures a win over Bristolville Bristol

Youngstown Liberty grabbed a 28-18 victory at the expense of Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Youngstown Liberty and Bristolville Bristol played in a 72-37 game on Jan. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Southington Chalker and Youngstown Liberty took on Canfield South Range on Jan. 15 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Zanesville Maysville scores early, pulls away from Coshocton

A swift early pace pushed Zanesville Maysville past Coshocton Saturday 60-22 at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Coshocton and Zanesville Maysville played in a 49-42 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Utica and Zanesville Maysville took on Coshocton on Jan. 8 at Coshocton High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum dominates Duncan Falls Philo

Zanesville West Muskingum dismissed Duncan Falls Philo by a 69-28 count in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped in front of Duncan Falls Philo 25-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 42-16 half margin at the Electrics’ expense.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 58-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 11-1 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Barnesville on Jan. 11 at Barnesville High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley takes down West Lafayette Ridgewood

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley recorded a big victory over West Lafayette Ridgewood 64-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 13 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.