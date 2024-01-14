Gnadenhutten Indian Valley topped Sugarcreek Garaway 36-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 7-6 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Braves opened a meager 12-11 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Sugarcreek Garaway took the lead 21-17 to start the fourth quarter.

The Braves fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Pirates.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Canton Central Catholic on Jan. 8 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

