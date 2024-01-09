Xenia Legacy Christian pushed past Cedarville for a 40-24 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Cedarville 10-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 23-12 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian stormed to a 36-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians outpointed the Knights 10-4 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

