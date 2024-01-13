Chillicothe Unioto unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bainbridge Paint Valley 79-28 Friday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 6 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.