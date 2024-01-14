Canfield eventually beat Doylestown Chippewa 43-31 on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Canfield a 14-10 lead over Doylestown Chippewa.

The Chipps tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-19 at the intermission.

Canfield moved to a 33-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Boardman.

