Canton Central Catholic notched a win against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49-39 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Canton Central Catholic opened with a 10-8 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 23-20 advantage at halftime over the Braves.

Canton Central Catholic moved to a 37-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves managed a 13-12 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Canton Central Catholic took on Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Dec. 28 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

