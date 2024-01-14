Perry pushed past Chardon NDCL for a 43-29 win on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Perry jumped in front of Chardon NDCL 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions had a 22-21 edge on the Pirates at the beginning of the third quarter.

Perry broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-27 lead over Chardon NDCL.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-2 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chardon NDCL faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Perry took on Geneva on Jan. 5 at Geneva High School.

