New Lexington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-26 win over Warsaw River View for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Lexington High on Jan. 6.

New Lexington jumped in front of Warsaw River View 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 28-16 lead over the Black Bears at the intermission.

New Lexington breathed fire to a 47-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-6 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and Warsaw River View squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, New Lexington squared off with Portsmouth Notre Dame in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.