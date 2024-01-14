Pepper Pike Orange posted a narrow 40-36 win over Euclid for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 14.

Pepper Pike Orange opened with a 12-7 advantage over Euclid through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 24-20.

Pepper Pike Orange darted to a 34-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the final quarter.

